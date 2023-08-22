

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Bud Light, which has seen sales crater after a controversial marketing pitch involving a transgender celebrity, is hoping a new NFL Sunday Ticket promotion will help turn things around. Anheuser-Busch, which owns the beer brand, is providing free Sunday Ticket subscriptions and other NFL-related prizes at the Bud Light site. To participate, all you have to do is set up an account on the site, click a button on the site, and see if you’ve won. There is no requirement to buy anything, including Bud Light.

The rules say 2,000 free Sunday Ticket subs will be awarded. The other prizes (960 in total) are e-gift cards from NFLShop.com ranging in value from $35 to $150. The free Sunday Ticket prize will be a subscription to the YouTube Primetime Channels’ base plan (no RedZone, $449 value) if you don’t have a YouTube TV base sub or do not wish to purchase one. You can also opt for the YouTube TV base plan ($349 value) if you win the Sunday Ticket prize.

The rules say you are only allowed to click the redemption button once a day. But the first time you click it, you automatically are eligible for a 20 percent discount at NFLShop.com whether you win a prize or not.

The Sunday Ticket promotion will run until October 16. If you win, Bud Light says you will receive an e-mail within 1-3 business days on how to redeem your prize. There is a limit of one prize per person and you must be at least 21 years old to enter. You can read more contest rules here.

Google, which is carrying the NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time this year after it was an exclusive on DIRECTV for 28 seasons, is also offering Ticket discounts in promotions with TCL Max, Xfinity, Frontier, FanDuel, WOW! and Verizon.

