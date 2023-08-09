

TCL is offering up to $200 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games when you purchase a select TCL TV. The promotion, which will run from today through September 19, 2023, could take the base YouTube TV Sunday Ticket price from $349 to $149 and the YouTube Primetime Channels base Ticket price from $449 to $249. (The discount is applied to the regular Ticket price, not the $50 off discounted price currently offered at YouTube.)

To get $200 off the Sunday Ticket when bought through either YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels, you must purchase one of the following TCL TV models: 65Q750G, 75Q750G, 85Q750G, 65QM850G, 75QM850G, 85QM850G, 98R754, 98QM850G, or 98S550G. Those sets, which range in size from 65 inches to 98 inches, start at $999.99 for a 65-inch set and go up to $11,999 for the 98-inch model.

To get $100 off the Sunday Ticket, you must purchase one of the following TCL TV models: 65Q650G, 75Q650G, 85Q650G, 65Q670G. Those sets, which range in size from 65 inches to 85 inches, start at $699.99 for a 65-inch TV and go up to $1,199 for an 85-inch model.

Amazon is now offering some TCL TVs at a discount so you can check those prices here: But make sure you choose the right model for the promotion.

After you buy the set, you go to promo-rewards.com/TCLGoogleTV to submit your claim and select your Sunday Ticket plan. After you submit your claim, you will get an e-mail with a link to redeem the code and complete your subscription.

TCL says existing Sunday Ticket subscribers are not eligible to participate in this promotion. There is also a limit of one claim per purchase per participant and/or household. To see more promotion rules, click here.

