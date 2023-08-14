NFL Sunday Ticket: Comcast’s Xfinity Rewards Members Can Get $200 Discount



Effective August 23, select Comcast Xfinity Rewards customers can receive up to a $200 discount on YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket. Here’s the rundown: New Xfinity Internet and video customers who enroll in Xfinity Rewards can get $200 off the Ticket. Existing Xfinity Internet subscribers who add video service can get $200 off. And existing ‘tenured’ Xfinity Rewards customers with Xfinity Internet and video (Diamond and Platinum only) can get $100 off. The video plan in the promotion must be the Xfinity Choice TV plan or above.

All Xfinity customers can visit xfinity.com/rewards starting Aug. 23 to redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket offer. The promotion runs through Sept. 29. After redeeming the offer, Xfinity will send a unique code via e-mail that will allow you to subscribe to the Ticket at the discount. The base package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games at YouTube TV regularly costs $349; a $200 discount would reduce the price to $149. The base Ticket plan at YouTube Primetime Channels is $449; the $200 discount would bring it to $249.

Comcast says Xfinity customers can now go to the Xfinity Rewards page and click ‘set a reminder’ for the offer. The company will send you an e-mail with the offer which can be redeemed beginning August 23.

The Sunday Ticket promotion page says Xfinity subscribers who redeem the offer must use a compatible X1 Xfinity set-top, Flex, Xumo or other eligible streaming device to participate. The promotion does not list the eligible devices. The offer also says the discount can be applied for the YouTube Sunday Ticket; it does not mention YouTube TV. Google is offering the Ticket at both YouTube TV and YouTube’s Primetime Channels.

The TV Answer Man has asked Comcast for a clarification on both the ‘eligible devices’ requirement and whether the discount is good for the Ticket on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. You can see more rules for the Xfinity Ticket promotion here.

Google, which is carrying the NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time this year after it was an exclusive on DIRECTV for 28 seasons, is also offering Ticket discounts in promotions with TCL Max, and Verizon.

