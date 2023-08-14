

TV Answer Man, my wife and I purchased the NFL Sunday Ticket. My question is where do we watch/access the games? We received no information from YouTube after making the purchase. We are thinking perhaps on Roku or an app like that. But we would like to know for sure if they are going to email us a link or something. — Jim, Imperial, California.

Jim, I have received several e-mails from readers asking the same question. Google this year is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time since it was an exclusive on DIRECTV for 28 years. And with prices starting now at $299 (the discount rate on YouTube TV), many early subscribers are anxious that they might somehow miss the games once the season starts. Why? After subscribing, they haven’t received any specific instructions from Google on how to watch. My guess is that the miscommunication is due in part to this being new for everyone involved, including Google and the subscribers. But watching the Ticket via YouTube will be easy and here’s why.

There won’t be a separate NFL Sunday Ticket app to stream the games, as there was for DIRECTV’s streaming Ticket plan. Instead, whether you ordered the Ticket on YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels, you will be able to use your Ticket email and password to access the games on the YouTube TV app. In addition to watching the games live, that will give you all the DVR features, including recording, pause and rewind. There will also be a separate Sunday Ticket channel on YouTube Primetime Channels in the main YouTube app to watch the games if you prefer that.

Finally, don’t worry if you now can’t access the Ticket on the YouTube TV app, or the Primetime Channels section. The first Sunday of the regular season isn’t until September 10. (The Ticket only includes Sunday regular season afternoon games.) So there isn’t anything for you to watch now. Rest assured, the Ticket will go live before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on 9/10.

