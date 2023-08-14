

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Dish is providing its 15-channel Multi-Sports Pack to new customers who subscribe to the satcaster’s America Top 120 plan and above. The sports add-on plan, which normally costs $13 a month, includes the NFL RedZone Channel, NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL TV, MLB Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, FS2, and ACC Network, among other sports-themed channels. New subscribers to the America’s Top 120 and above plans will get free access to the package from now until January 11, 2014. The promotion will last until November 13, 2023.

The America’s Top 120 package costs $79.99 a month and includes 160 channels, not counting the Multi-Sports Pack. The satellite TV service is now offering a three-year price guarantee with each package. When Dish introduced the guarantee last November, the company said it wanted to ensure that new customers kept the current price for three years because the inflation rate had hit a 40-year high.

“Consumers today are facing real challenges when it comes to managing their finances,” Brian Neylon, group president of Dish TV, said in a statement. “We’re proud to announce stability for Dish customers with a 3-Year TV Price Guarantee that enables households to easily budget their entertainment costs through 2025 and beyond.”

However, to get the three-price guarantee, and free Multi-Sports Pack, new customers must sign a two-year agreement which is binding. Under the agreement, subscribers who cancel prior to the end of the two years must pay a penalty of $20 a month for every month left in the two years. The price lock applies to programming plans, local channel plans and equipment. (The Dish-owned Sling TV is not part of this promotion.)

