TV Answer Man, what is going on with Fubo TV’s 4K channels. The picture is all weird looking. This is not what I expect from 4K. The picture is supposed to be crystal-clear and beautiful, not all weird looking. — Don, town withheld.

Don, Fubo is one of three live streaming services that offer live sports in 4K. (DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV are the others.) The 4K programming is included in the streamer’s $84.99 a month plan and above and live sports available in the format include Premier League soccer, World Cup soccer, Fox-produced college and pro sports and a few others. But some subscribers this weekend have noted on social media that Fubo’s Premier League games in 4K have looked, well, weird. The colors appeared warped and the details a bit fuzzy.

“Is it just me, or does the @fuboTV 4K feed of #Arsenal v #NottinghamForest look like s—? I’m on an AppleTV 4K, on a 4K tv and the dynamic range is absolute trash. Completely overexposed in the whites and the blacks are totally crushed. Also seems to be some weird frame,” tweeted Justin J. Chambers on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

“Fubo TV 4k Premier League game has a red tinge to its broadcast,” tweeted ‘Leafchurp.’

Fubo’s customer service team on X acknowledged the issue and said its engineers were working to resolve it. But as of this morning, the streamer had not issued a statement saying the problem had been fixed and it was encouraging subscribers to watch the non-4K feed of live sports that are available in 4K.

“Our engineers are aware of the funky colors and streaming issues on 4K. Unfortunately, there is no ETA for a fix at the moment. In the meantime, please switch to the regular stream,” @Fubosupport tweeted.

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if we receive more information on Fubo’s funky 4K problem.

Don, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

