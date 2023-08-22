

By Phillip Swann

Hulu next month (September 2023) plans to add 124 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, Part 1 Premiere

Ryan Murphy’s co-created anthology series, which will premiere on FX and air the next day on Hulu, will serve up another spooky treat with a modern take on Roman Polanski’s classic 1968 film, Rosemary’s Baby. Based on the book, Delicate Condition, the show will feature a woman who’s convinced that outside forces are trying to stop her from having a baby. The motley crew of a cast will include Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Zachary Quinto. Debuts September 20.

Welcome to Wrexham, Season 2

American actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought a soccer team in Wales — okay, that’s crazy enough — but then they decided to put their Ted Lasso-like management techniques on film for a documentary crew. The result is Welcome to Wrexham and if you love soccer and business management, you’ll love this show. Debuts September 13.

The Other Black Girl

Sinclair Daniel plays Nella Rogers, the only African American woman working at a New York publishing house. The novel working situation goes from uncomfortable to untenable when another black woman (Ashleigh Murray) is hired, and Nella starts getting strange messages urging her to leave the company. The Hulu original promises to employ drama and satire to tell this tale of modern racism and workplace hijinks. Sounds interesting; we’ll see. Debuts September 13.

The iHeart Radio Music Festival Livestream

Hulu will provide an exclusive livestream of the two-day musicfest from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. Musicians expected to perform include the Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Dates: September 23-24.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2023 to Hulu:

September 1

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

An Education (2009)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Double Platinum (1999)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Easy Virtue (2009)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Experiment (2010)

The Good Son (1993)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Hail Caesar! (2016)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Just Married (2003)

Killers (2010)

Larry Crowne (2011)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Little Fockers (2010)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Melancholia (2011)

Moving On (2022)

The Omen (2006)

Once Upon a Time – Complete Series

One Piece – Seasons 9-10

The Possession (2012)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Robin Hood (2018)

Seven (1995)

Simulant (2023)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Transporter (2002)

Transporter 2 (2002)

Transporter 3 (2008)

True Lies (1994)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wild Hogs (2007)

September 3

The Menu (2022)

Ready Player One (2018)

September 4

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

September 6

Never Let Him Go – Complete Docuseries

September 7

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023 – Season 1

My So Called Simple Life – Season 1

Zombie House Flipping – Seasons 3-4

Taurus (2022)

September 8

97 Minutes (2023)

The Friendship Game (2022)

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

September 10

Corsage (2022)

September 11

That’s So Raven – Complete Series

September 13

The Magic Flute (2022)

The Other Black Girl – Season 1

Welcome to Wrexham – Season 2 Premiere

September 14

Court Cam – Season 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 7

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California – Season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House – Season 1

Top Shot – Seasons 1-2

September 15

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Robots (2023)

Two Lovers (2008)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

September 16

Buffaloed (2019)

September 18

Bad Axe (2022)

Men in Black: International (2019)

September 20

I Can See Your Voice – Season 3 Premiere

Name That Tune – Season 3 Premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization – Season 2 (DUBBED)

September 21

American Horror Story: Delicate – Part 1 Premiere

Forged in Fire – Seasons 5, 9

Sanctuary (2022)

Sleeping with a Killer – Season 1

The Real SVU – Season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

September 22

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream

Law & Order: SVU – Season 24

No One Will Save You

September 23

The Almond and the Seahorse (2022)

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream

What’s Love Got to Do With It? (2022)

September 25

Krapopolis – Series Premiere

September 26

Kitchen Nightmares – Season 8 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – Season 2 Premiere

September 27

Love in Fairhope – Season 1

September 28

The Kardashians – Season 4 Premiere

The Masked Singer – Season 10 Premiere

Snake Oil – Series Premiere

Abducted – The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home – Season 1

Storage Wars – Seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage – Season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back – Season 1

The Accountant (2016)

September 29

Hell’s Kitchen – Season 22 Premiere

Lego Masters – Season 4 Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 10

Sweetwater (2023)

