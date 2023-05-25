Netflix next month (June 2023) plans to add 105 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion.

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in this sequel to Netflix’s 2020 original action film, Extraction. The Australian action star plays a black ops mercenary who must rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster. Don’t think too hard, bring a bucket of popcorn, and you will likely enjoy this film. The first Extraction was a thrill-a-minute ride albeit a bit bloody. Escapist Magazine says Extraction “accidentally as close as anyone has come to capturing a “Call of Duty” game on film (right down to the agreeably over-the-top, very VERY R-rated body-count and blood-spilling.” Debuts June 16.

Arnold

Netflix, which today debuts a new comedy/adventure series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will double-down on the actor/bodybuilder/politician with a three-part documentary in June. The show promises to pull back the curtains on a career that took Arnold from Austria to Hollywood’s heights with a few scandals and missteps after the climb. Debuts June 7.

Black Mirror, Season 6

The Netflix original anthology sci-fi series inspired by The Twilight Zone returns with spooky tales containing more twists than a Hungarian gymnast. Like its inspired predecessor, every Black Mirror episode doesn’t work. But most do, and when one does, it leaves you staring in the distance. For example, here’s the blurb for episode one with Annie Murphy: “An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.”

The season six cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Hayek, Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera. Debut date to be announced.

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 1

The fantasy drama series, based on the same-named book series by author Andrzej Sapkowski, returns to Netflix for season three on June 29. The show stars Henry Cavill as a monster hunter known as ‘The Witcher.’ Season two ended in December 2021 so it’s been a long wait for fans of this cult fave. And they will want to stream in because this is expected to be Cavill’s last season.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2023 to Netflix:

June 1

The Days

A Beautiful Life

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

June 7

Arnold

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

The World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Season 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

June 22

Devil’s Advocate

Glamorous

Let’s Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Date to be announced:

The Black Mirror, season six.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

