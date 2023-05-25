Netflix next month (June 2023) plans to add 105 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion.
Extraction 2
Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in this sequel to Netflix’s 2020 original action film, Extraction. The Australian action star plays a black ops mercenary who must rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster. Don’t think too hard, bring a bucket of popcorn, and you will likely enjoy this film. The first Extraction was a thrill-a-minute ride albeit a bit bloody. Escapist Magazine says Extraction “accidentally as close as anyone has come to capturing a “Call of Duty” game on film (right down to the agreeably over-the-top, very VERY R-rated body-count and blood-spilling.” Debuts June 16.
Arnold
Netflix, which today debuts a new comedy/adventure series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will double-down on the actor/bodybuilder/politician with a three-part documentary in June. The show promises to pull back the curtains on a career that took Arnold from Austria to Hollywood’s heights with a few scandals and missteps after the climb. Debuts June 7.
Black Mirror, Season 6
The Netflix original anthology sci-fi series inspired by The Twilight Zone returns with spooky tales containing more twists than a Hungarian gymnast. Like its inspired predecessor, every Black Mirror episode doesn’t work. But most do, and when one does, it leaves you staring in the distance. For example, here’s the blurb for episode one with Annie Murphy: “An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.”
The season six cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Hayek, Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera. Debut date to be announced.
The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 1
The fantasy drama series, based on the same-named book series by author Andrzej Sapkowski, returns to Netflix for season three on June 29. The show stars Henry Cavill as a monster hunter known as ‘The Witcher.’ Season two ended in December 2021 so it’s been a long wait for fans of this cult fave. And they will want to stream in because this is expected to be Cavill’s last season.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2023 to Netflix:
June 1
The Days
A Beautiful Life
Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
June 5
Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
June 7
Arnold
Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
The World Can’t Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Season 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
June 15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
Break Point: Part 2
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Devil’s Advocate
Glamorous
Let’s Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
Through My Window: Across the Sea
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
Date to be announced:
The Black Mirror, season six.
