

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be 76 but the actor/politician/bodybuilder still has a few tricks up his sleeve. He will star in his first TV series ever on Netflix, debuting next month. The show, called Fubar, features Arnold as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter works for the company as well. Comic and action hijinks soon ensue.

Below is the Netflix press release with more details, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

HEROES DON’T RETIRE, THEY RELOAD – ARNOLD’S BACK, BABY!

Netflix’s newest action-comedy FUBAR premieres globally on May 25, 2023

Heroes don’t retire. They reload. Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in his first series ever!

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

Also starring Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio and Gabriel Luna.

ABOUT FUBAR

Creator / Showrunner / EP: Nick Santora

Starring / EP: Arnold Schwarzenegger

EPs: Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost with Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg

Studio: Skydance Television

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel

Episodes: (8) 60-minute episodes

http://www.netflix.com/FUBAR

