Paramount+ added 131 new movies to its lineup over the weekend. Here’s the seven best, in our humble opinion and in no particular order:

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. features an iconic Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes the focus of a murder investigation. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into a cultural mainstay and masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball.

American Gigolo (1980)

The 1980 drama from director/writer Paul Schrader stars Richard Gere as a high-class male escort who gets entangled in a murder mystery while serving the wealthy women of Beverly Hills. The film, which features the lush synthesizer music of Giorgio Moroder, and a driving, balls to the wall opening tune from Blondie (Call Me), does more to announce the beginning of the hedonistic 80s than any other piece of art. American Gigolo also made Gere a star and showed the cinema world that Schrader was more than a writer of great films such as Taxi Driver.

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Mel Brooks’ brilliant and delightfully politically incorrect 1974 spoof of Westerns stars Cleavon Little as Sheriff Bart but the real stars are Gene Wilder as the sheriff’s alcoholic, fast-drawing sidekick and Harvey Korman as the snidely Hedley Lamarr, a wealthy land-grabbing businessman. Both are as funny as it gets. Trivia: Brooks wanted Richard Pryor for the Sheriff Bart role, but the studio vetoed it, concerned that Pryor’s reputation for on-set (and off set) mischief would be trouble for the production. Pryor, one of the writers of the screenplay, would later get his chance to team with Wilder in four films, including 1976’s Silver Streak.

American Hustle (2013)

David O. Russell’s brilliant 2013 comedy-drama based on the real-life FBI Abscam sting operation in the 1970s. Christian Bale and Amy Adams star as two con artists who are forced by an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) to help the agency set up corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden, New Jersey, played by Jeremy Renner. The film is a dazzling display of human folly and Russell has never been better. The great cast also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Huston and Robert DeNiro.

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Chips provides a gritty look at the dark side of college basketball recruiting, starring Nick Nolte as a college coach who faces ethical dilemmas. This film exposes the pressures faced by coaches, players, and the compromises made in the pursuit of success. The film’s realism is enhanced with the use of real-life NBA players Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway in key roles. Former Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy plays the college’s athletic director. (And he never misses!)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Schindler’s List (1993): Steven Spielberg’s poignant Holocaust drama tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saves the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees. It is a haunting and powerful testament to the triumph of humanity.

Thief (1981)

Thief, the 1981 heist film directed by Michael Mann and starring James Caan as a veteran jewel thief who wants one more big score before settling down. Tuesday Weld plays his girlfriend and Robert Prosky is sensational in a small role as a dangerous gangster. (You’ll also love the score by 1980s synth band, Tangerine Dream.)

Here is the complete list of new movies that were just added to Paramount+:

10 Cloverfield Lane

54

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abandon*

Afflicted

American Gigolo

American History X*

American Hustle

Amores Perros

An Unfinished Life

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Arrival

Asylum

Baby Boom*

Bad News Bears

Beastly

Below

Beneath

Blazing Saddles*

Bless the Child*

Blue Chips

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Breakdown

Captive State*

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Children of a Lesser God*

Cocktail

Curandero

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Death On the Nile (1978)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dragonslayer

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

Elf

Event Horizon*

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Frida

Ghost Team One

God’s Petting You*

Good Mourning*

Hamlet (2000)*

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hard Candy*

Hecho en México

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hugo

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

In Too Deep

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Ladybugs*

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death

Like Water for Chocolate

Long Shot

Married to the Mob*

Memories of Me*

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Nacho Libre

Nick of Time

On the Edge*

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Primal Fear

Prophecy

River’s Edge*

Road House*

Road to Perdition

Schindler’s List*

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Psychopaths

Sherlock Gnomes

Some Kind of Hero*

Stand and Deliver*

Stardust

Striptease*

Summer Rental

Super 8

Surviving Christmas

Teaching Mrs. Tingle*

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Back-up Plan

The Best Offer*

The Big Lebowski*

The Blair Witch Project

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Cutting Edge*

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations*

The First Wives Club

The Hole

The Hunt for Red October*

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Last Samurai

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mighty*

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Virgin Suicides*

The Woman in Black

The Woods*

The Wrath of Becky*

The Yards*

Thief*

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Up in Smoke

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

World Trade Center*

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

* denotes exclusive to Paramount Plus.

