Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported free streaming service, just added 49 new movies to its lineup over the weekend. Here are the five best in our humble opinion and in no particular order:

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape of Water, the 2017 fantasy film starring Sally Hawkins as a shy mute custodian who befriends an amphibian science experiment in a top-secret lab. The plot may seem farcical at best but director Guillermo del Toro’s weaves a spell-binding tale that reels you in hook, line and sinker. The Motion Picture Academy agreed; The Shape of Water took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask) 1972

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex is a timeless classic that combines humor and candid exploration of human sexuality. Directed by Woody Allen, this 1972 film cleverly dissects the intricacies of human desires, fetishes, and relationships through a series of comedic sketches. With an exceptional ensemble cast and Allen’s trademark wit, the movie fearlessly tackles taboo subjects while inviting the audience to laugh at the quirks of human sexuality.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park, the 1993 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is an absolute masterpiece that continues to awe and captivate audiences even decades after its release. With groundbreaking special effects, a thrilling plot, and memorable performances, this dinosaur-packed adventure remains an enduring classic of the sci-fi genre. Spielberg skillfully balances wonder and terror, immersing viewers in the marvel of a resurrected prehistoric world while weaving a cautionary tale about the dangers of tampering with nature.

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max, starring Mel Gibson, is an iconic and gritty action film that laid the foundation for an enduring franchise. Gibson’s portrayal of the titular character, Max Rockatansky, is magnetic as he navigates a lawless, post-apocalyptic world. Director George Miller’s visionary storytelling, combined with adrenaline-pumping car chases and stunning practical effects, makes this film a timeless classic. With its desolate landscapes and brutal pursuits, Mad Max delivers an intense and immersive experience that has left an indelible mark on the action genre.

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye is a neo-noir masterpiece that skillfully reimagines Raymond Chandler’s iconic detective, Philip Marlowe, in the laid-back, sun-soaked world of 1970s Los Angeles. Elliott Gould’s portrayal of Marlowe is a revelation, offering a unique blend of detachment and wit that subverts the typical hard-boiled detective archetype. Altman’s signature ensemble storytelling and meandering narrative style add depth and complexity to the genre, creating a film that’s as much a commentary on the changing times as it is a detective story.

Here is the complete list of new movies that were just added to Amazon’s Freevee:

1984 (1984)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Battleship (2012)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Contraband (2012)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972)

Fled (1996)

For Greater Glory (2012)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Heaven’s Gate (1980)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Identity Thief (2013)

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Mad Max (1979)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Parker (2013)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rollerball (1975)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Something Wild (1986)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Forever Purge (2021)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Post (2017)

The Raven (2012)

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Widows (2018)

