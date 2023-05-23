

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read your article about the new Max streaming service that used to be HBO Max. I have had HBO Max and Roku but I can’t get Max this morning. I want to watch all the new 4K titles!! What’s the deal? — Bob, Orlando, Florida.

Bob, HBO Max today has changed its name to just Max, dropping the HBO. The new service has more programming, including more than 1,000 show episodes and movies in 4K.

Roku is on the list of supported devices, but some owners of the streaming device are having trouble this morning making the switch from HBO Max to Max. Here’s what you need to do:

As of this writing, the Max app was not available yet in the Roku channel store. But if you click on your HBO Max app, and then hit the asterisk button on your remote, it will call up a list of options. One of them is search for updates. Click on that and it will automatically switch your HBO Max to Max with all the new programming and 4K titles.

Your login information and viewing profiles will also automatically switch over so you don’t have to do anything else besides watching your shows.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

