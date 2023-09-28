By The TV Answer Man team

Max will remove 120 movies from its streaming service in two days. Here are five you should watch before they leave.

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Directed by John Singleton, this coming-of-age drama is a poignant exploration of the challenges faced by young African Americans growing up in a neighborhood plagued by violence and systemic inequality. With its compelling characters and raw, authentic storytelling, the film delivers a gripping narrative that sheds light on the harsh realities of urban life while also emphasizing the importance of education, family, and making choices that can break the cycle of violence and despair.

Caddyshack (1980)

The hilarious and drug-fueled send-up of country club life stars Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Ted Knight and Rodney Dangerfield. And after hearing the names of those four great comedians, you need no further information on why to stream in.

JFK (1991)

Director Oliver Stone’s gripping and controversial masterpiece delves into the intricacies of one of the most enigmatic chapters in American history. Anchored by Kevin Costner’s compelling performance as New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, the film explores the labyrinthine conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Stone’s frenetic direction, combined with a stellar ensemble cast and a dense, conspiracy-laden narrative, creates an intense cinematic experience. While the film takes creative liberties with historical facts, it successfully challenges the official account of JFK’s murder, leaving audiences questioning the depths of government secrecy and power.

Moneyball (2011)

Starring Brad Pitt and based on a true story, Moneyball offers a captivating insight into the unconventional approach taken by the Oakland Athletics baseball team to build a competitive roster using statistical analysis. This sports drama showcases innovation and critical thinking in the world of sports management.

Klute (1971)

Klute is a gripping thriller that masterfully weaves together elements of suspense and character-driven drama. Jane Fonda delivers a remarkable performance as Bree Daniels, a complex and independent call girl, while Donald Sutherland shines as John Klute, the detective investigating a missing person case with ties to her. Alan J. Pakula’s direction and Gordon Willis’s cinematography create a moody and atmospheric New York City backdrop that adds to the film’s overall intensity.

Here is the complete list of films that will be removed from Max after September 30:

300 (2007)

17 Again (2009)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Another Me (2014)

Armageddon (1998)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Game (2015)

Bloodsport (1988)

Boyz N The Hood (1991)

Braveheart (1995)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Caddyshack (1980)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Chicago (2003)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

The Crying Game (1993)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

District 9 (2009)

Divergent (2014)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

The Family (2013)

Get Hard (2015)

The Getaway (1972)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl Happy (1965)

The Good Lie (2014)

Good News (1947)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Harriet (2019)

Head Full of Honey (2018)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Host (2007)

Hot Shots! (1991)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hot Summer Nights (2018)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

The Invisible War (2012)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jacket (2005)

JFK (1991)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Kid (2019)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Klute (1971)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

Last Night In Soho (2021)

Let’s Be Cops (2014)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Woods (2019)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

The Meg (2018)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Moneyball (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Night Moves (1975)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Oliver! (1968)

The Omega Man (1971)

One Missed Call (2008)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Poseidon (2006)

Push (2009)

Rampage (2018)

Rising Sun (1993)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape (2019)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Smokin’ Aces (2007)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Star 80 (1983)

Steel (1997)

Steven Universe: The Movie (2020)

Steven Universe The Movie Sing-a-Long (2020)

Sublet (2020)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

They Died With Their Boots On (1941)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

To Be or Not To Be (1983)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Tu Me Manques (2019)

Twister (1996)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Vanishing (1993)

The Wave (2016)

We Are The Best! (2014)

Wild Wild West (1999)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

