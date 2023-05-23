

TV Answer Man, I have Paramount Plus. Do you know when the Showtime shows will be part of it? — Tom, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tom, Paramount+ will officially merge with Showtime on June 27. And when it does, the ads-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan will increase from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month while the ads-included plan will rise from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month.

This is not to be confused with the current offering of Showtime on Paramount+. Paramount+ now sells a bundle of the two services for $11.99 a month. However, when the merger takes place on June 27, all Showtime shows will be part of the $11.99 a month Paramount+ Premium plan.

Paramount says it will eliminate the separate Showtime app later this year, replacing it with Paramount+ with Showtime.

The cable/satellite version of Showtime will continue but under the name, Paramount+ with Showtime.

“This summer, Paramount+ will officially become the streaming home for Showtime, further advancing our lead in being the total household service,” Tom Ryan, Paramount Streaming’s chief, said in a statement yesterday. “By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service’s already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming.”

The announcement came the day before HBO Max officially becomes Max. With losses piling up, streaming companies are looking to reposition.

