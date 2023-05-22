

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Fubo, the live streaming service, today is still offering 15 percent off its programming packages for the first month as part of a National Streaming Day promotion which started on May 20. You can redeem the reduced price here.

The 15 percent discount would bring Fubo’s first month price for its base Pro plan from $74.99 to $63.74. Pro includes more than 150 channels.

The first month of Fubo’s Elite package, which includes more than 220 channels, would be $72.25 rather than the usual price of $84.99.

The first month of the Premier plan, which includes more than 230 channels, including Showtime, would be $80.75 instead of the usual $94.99.

You would be charged the regular price in month two if you didn’t cancel prior to the end of the one month promotion.

Fubo does not say at the web site how long the National Streaming Day prices will be available.

In other National Streaming Day promotions, Hulu today is still selling its $7.99 a month Video on Demand service for just $2 a month. The sale began last Friday and will run until May 27, 2023.

Roku is still celebrating as well by offering Peacock and Paramount+ for just 99 cents a month for two months. Apple TV+ is available for free for three months.

The device maker is also selling several other streaming services at a discount, including Starz for 99 cents a month for two months; AMC+ for $1.99 a month for two months; BET+ for 99 cents a month for two months; MGM+ for 99 cents a month for two months; History Vault for 99 cents a month for two months; and Hallmark Movies Now for 99 cents a month for two months, among others. You can see a complete list of the discounts here.

National Streaming Day, which was May 20, is an industry created holiday to promote online viewing.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

