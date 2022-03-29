FuboTV has officially raised its entry price for new customers to $69.99 a month.

The multi-channel live streaming service told the TV Answer Man on March 1 that it would test raising the base price for new customers from $64.99 a month (Starter plan) to $69.99 a month. (Pro plan).

“Given the DVR capacity is limited in the Starter package, as well as the number of concurrent streams, we’ll be testing making Pro the primary offer for new consumers to provide greater value around their DVR and household sharing experience,” a FuboTV spokesperson said at the time.

However, the spokesperson said today that the test is over and that the $69.99 Pro plan is now the official entry package for new customers. The Starter plan is no longer available to new customers.

“(The Pro plan is) the entry plan for new customers, not a test,” she said.

The price increase does not affect existing customers who can continue to pay $64.99 a month for the Starter plan if they currently subscribe to that package.

The $69.99 Pro plan and the $79.99 Elite package both include more channels and hours of DVR storage as well as more simultaneous streams to an account.

FuboTV’s $69.99 entry price for new customers is the same as the regular base price for rivals DIRECTV Stream and Hulu Live. YouTube TV’s base price is $64.99 a month while Sling TV’s entry point is $35 a month. (Sling’s packages include roughly half the channels available in the plans of the other four streamers.)

