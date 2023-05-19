

Hulu today is selling its $7.99 a month Video on Demand service for just $2 a month for three months as part of a National Streaming Day sale. The sale began today and will run until May 27, 2023. (National Streaming Day, an industry created holiday to promote online viewing, is actually tomorrow but Hulu is getting a head start.)

The $7.99 plan, which includes ads, is Hulu’s least-expensive offering. (Hulu also has a VOD plan with no ads for $14.99 a month.)

To qualify for the $2 deal, you must be a new subscriber, or one who has not been a Hulu subscriber in the past month. That means if you were thinking of canceling your current subscription, and re-subscribing to get the discount, it won’t work.

In addition, subscribers to the Disney+ Basic plan with ads are not eligible. However, you can add the Disney+ Basic ads-included plan for $2 a month for three months when you sign up for Hulu’s promotional offer.

You will be charged the regular monthly price for Hulu and/or Disney+ if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-month promotion.

Hulu has a mix of licensed TV shows, movies, and original programs such as The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried, and Dopesick starring Michael Keaton.

Here is a list of Hulu’s planned programming additions for next month:

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

Attack The Block (2011)

Best Night Ever (2013)

Bewitched (2005)

Borat (2006)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Bronson (2008)

Brother (2001)

Carnage (2011)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Chasing Mavericks (2011)

The Comebacks (2006)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Delivery Man (2013)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

From Paris with Love (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Goon (2011)

The Goonies (1985)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hoffa (1992)

Idiocracy (2006)

The International (2009)

Knight And Day (2010)

Life Before Her Eyes (2007)

The Little Hours (2017)

Man on Wire (2008)

The Marine (2006)

The Marine 2 (2009)

Monster House (2006)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Nobody (2009)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Oxford Murders (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Predators (2010)

The Quarry (2020)

The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)

The Ringer (2005)

Rio (2011)

Role Models (2008)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Slackers (2002)

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

This Means War (2010)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Tim’s Vermeer (2014)

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Upside (2017)

Vice (2018)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Win Win (2010)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

June 2

Christmas with the Campbells (2022)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Rubikon (2022)

June 3

Baby Ruby (2022)

Keanu (2016)

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere

The Secret Garden (2020)

June 7

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1

June 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere

The Amazing Maurice (2022)

June 9

Flamin’ Hot (2023)

Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)

June 10

Dune (2021)

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

The Little Alien (2022)

June 14

FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6

Jagged Mind (2023)

The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere

6 Days (2017)

All Good Things (2010)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Nature Calls (2012)

Please Stand By (2017)

June 16

The Apology (2022)

Chevalier (2023)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Maybe I Do (2023)

June 22

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2

Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Infinity Pool (2023)

Wildflower (2022)

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream

Barbarian (2022)

June 27

The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere

June 28

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 29

Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere

June 30

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere

Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere

Burial (2022)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Linoleum (2022)

