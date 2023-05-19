

Tomorrow is National Streaming Day and Roku is celebrating early by offering Peacock and Paramount+ for just 99 cents a month for two months. Apple TV+ is available for free for three months.

Roku is also selling several other streaming services at a discount, including Starz for 99 cents a month for two months; AMC+ for $1.99 a month for two months; BET+ for 99 cents a month for two months; MGM+ for 99 cents a month for two months; History Vault for 99 cents a month for two months; and Hallmark Movies Now for 99 cents a month for two months, among others. You can see a complete list of the discounts here.

Roku says the promotion will end on May 24, 2023 at 2:59 a.m. ET. The exception is the Apple TV+ deal which will end May 29, 2023. (See terms of the promotions at the Roku web site. Some offers are only available to new subscribers.)

After the promotional period ends, your subscription will continue to automatically renew at the regular subscription price until you cancel. You can cancel any time before your subscription renewal date to avoid being billed for the next term.

National Streaming Day is an industry-created holiday to promote online viewing. Hulu is also participating with a $1.99 a month deal for three months.

