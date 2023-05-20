Major League Baseball is now offering the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games for half price in a special National Streaming Day promotion that runs through Tuesday, May 22.

The price is normally $139.99 but is now available for $69.99.

The plan’s single-team option, which normally costs $129.99, is now available for $59.99. The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).

For $69.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2023 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

MLB TV features include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a ‘MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights. And new this year: The package includes more than 7,000 minor league games with no blackouts.

Local blackouts still apply with the Major League games in the MLB TV package. By MLB TV rules, you cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

However, despite the rules, some MLB TV subscribers use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to skirt the blackouts and the league has admitted to the TV Answer Man that it has never taken legal action against those who do.

The league’s Extra Innings package, which is available on cable and satellite TV services, is not running a reduced price promotion at this time.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

