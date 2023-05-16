

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I have a man cave with four televisions. I want to have Sunday Ticket games on all my TVs but there are only two streams with the subscription. My question is: Could you get two Ticket subscriptions in the same household and have four streams that way? — Jeremy, Culver City, California.

Jeremy, as you know, Google has said that NFL Sunday Ticket viewers can only watch games on two streams at the same time, whether they subscribe to the package via YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. (There is a trick to get a third stream for the NFL RedZone channel on YouTube TV and you can read this article to find out what it is.)

I’ve received several e-mails from readers complaining about the two-stream maximum. Some have said they have multiple TVs set up in their basement or entertainment room and they want to have multiple games playing at the same time. But with just two streams, that doesn’t work.

But what if you set up two accounts, you ask? You would have to pay twice, but if you have the disposable dollars, it might be worth it to you.

We asked Google’s Sunday Ticket support team today if two or more accounts per household is permitted.

The answer: Yes.

Google, which agreed to pay $2.2 billion a year for the Ticket’s rights, would be more than to happy to take your money for multiple subscriptions. You would have to set up different accounts with different e-mails and passwords, but it’s definitely doable.

One note: If you plan to get two Ticket subs using your You Tube TV subscription, which has a $100 discount over YouTube Primetime Channels, you would have to set up two YouTube TV accounts. At $72.99 a month, that could get expensive. So the logical avenue here is to purchase two Ticket subscriptions through YouTube Primetime Channels. The base price now is $349 until June 6. It jumps to $449 after June 6.

YouTube TV’s Ticket base price is $249 until June 6 and $349 after that. But the two YouTube TV subscriptions would wipe out any savings you would get.

Jeremy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

