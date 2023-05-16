

Hulu next month (June 2023) plans to add 129 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion.

The Bear, complete season two

Jeremy Allen White stars as an award-winning chef in New York who moves back to Chicago to help his family transform a lowly sandwich shop. The show is a warm and often funny look at family loyalties, human frailties and individual perseverance. And you can consume the complete season two in one sitting! (The complete season one is now on Hulu so you can catch up.) Debuts June 22.

The Good Shepherd

Did you know that Robert DeNiro was originally slated to play the Jack Nicholson role in Martin Scorsese’s classic crime drama, The Departed? Bobby D bowed out because he had a previous commitment — he wanted to direct The Good Shepherd. While that may now sound like a poor choice, The Good Shepherd is an underrated film that deserves some love.

The 2006 drama chronicles the early days of the Central Intelligence Agency through the eyes of Matt Damon’s character, who was based on two real-life CIA officers. It depicts the moral conflicts that quickly emerged at The Company as the agency’s architects tried to use their position to further American influence across the globe but actually resulted in diminishing that influence through abuse and overreach. Debuts June 1.

FX’s The Full Monty, complete season one

FX produced this follow up series to the 1997 same-named comedy film, but it will only air on Hulu. The show picks up 25 years after our band of unemployed British mates decide to form a striptease act to make some money. Original cast members, including Robert Carlyle, are on board and if the series is half as good as the movie, there will be plenty of laughs. Debuts June 14.

Here is the complete list of new titles that will be added in June 2023 to Hulu:

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

Attack The Block (2011)

Best Night Ever (2013)

Bewitched (2005)

Borat (2006)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Bronson (2008)

Brother (2001)

Carnage (2011)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Chasing Mavericks (2011)

The Comebacks (2006)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Delivery Man (2013)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

From Paris with Love (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Goon (2011)

The Goonies (1985)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hoffa (1992)

Idiocracy (2006)

The International (2009)

Knight And Day (2010)

Life Before Her Eyes (2007)

The Little Hours (2017)

Man on Wire (2008)

The Marine (2006)

The Marine 2 (2009)

Monster House (2006)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Nobody (2009)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Oxford Murders (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Predators (2010)

The Quarry (2020)

The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)

The Ringer (2005)

Rio (2011)

Role Models (2008)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Slackers (2002)

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

This Means War (2010)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Tim’s Vermeer (2014)

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Upside (2017)

Vice (2018)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Win Win (2010)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

June 2

Christmas with the Campbells (2022)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Rubikon (2022)

June 3

Baby Ruby (2022)

Keanu (2016)

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere

The Secret Garden (2020)

June 7

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1

June 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere

The Amazing Maurice (2022)

June 9

Flamin’ Hot (2023)

Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)

June 10

Dune (2021)

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

The Little Alien (2022)

June 14

FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6

Jagged Mind (2023)

The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere

6 Days (2017)

All Good Things (2010)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Nature Calls (2012)

Please Stand By (2017)

June 16

The Apology (2022)

Chevalier (2023)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Maybe I Do (2023)

June 22

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2

Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Infinity Pool (2023)

Wildflower (2022)

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream

Barbarian (2022)

June 27

The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere

June 28

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 29

Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere

June 30

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere

Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere

Burial (2022)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Linoleum (2022)

