TV Answer Man, I travel a lot for my job so if I get the Sunday Ticket, and I’m traveling in another city, will I still be able to watch the games on my laptop in my hotel room? This is very important to me so please answer. Thanks!! — Eric, Cleveland, Ohio.

Eric, as you probably know, Google this year will carry the NFL Sunday Ticket after the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games was available on DIRECTV for 28 years. The company’s two streaming services, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, will each offer the Ticket with it being an add-on package on the former and a separate package on the latter. Pricing begins at $249 until June 6. See this article for more pricing details.

Google’s takeover of the Ticket has triggered numerous questions about how the plan will work and whether it will be different from DIRECTV. The biggest difference is that YouTube will allow anyone with a decent Internet service to stream the Ticket, removing the need for a satellite dish to subscribe. (DIRECTV did offer a streaming version but it was available to a select group of people.)

However, there is a restriction. Google says you can only watch your Ticket subscription on two streams at the same time. This is clearly to prevent people from sharing their password with multiple people, which would reduce Google’s Ticket subscriptions.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

But can you watch one of those streams while you are away from home?

Answer: Yes.

However, YouTube says that when you are watching away from home, the out-of-market games will based on your current viewing area. For example, let’s say you are based in Cleveland, normally you could not watch the Browns games on the Ticket because it would be an in-market game. However, if you were in Detroit and logged in to your Ticket account, the Lions game would be blacked out but not the Browns game.

If you are away from home, but still in your original market, you would get the same games you would get at home.

Eric, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

