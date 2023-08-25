

Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, if I get the Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV, will they let me pick the games that are on my Multiview screen? Or does YouTube make you watch the games they want you to watch? This is important to me so please get back to me!! — Todd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Todd, YouTube TV will allow NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers to use its new Multiview feature to watch up to four games at the same time on one screen. And YouTube TV’s support team has assured us that local games and out-of-market games will be included on Multiview. On YouTube TV, when watching a local channel’s NFL broadcast on Multiview, you will be able to switch to your local channel that is airing the game. You will also be able to go full screen on an out-of-market broadcast. This is a great way to keep track of multiple games and players. (Fantasy football players, take note.)

But will you be able to pick the four games on the Multiview screen? YouTube officials have expressed hope that customization will be available by the start of the season, which would permit the viewer to decide which four games to display on the one screen. But as of now, it is not customizable. Just last night, a fan asked YouTube’s customer support team on X if customization is available and the answer was: “We’re only sharing curated multiview streams from YouTube TV for now, but we’ll let you know if this changes in the future.”

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if anything changes. Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

