

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, has announced that it will add CNN Max to its lineup on September 27. The news hub will feature shows from CNN such as Anderson Cooper 360, The Lead with Jake Tapper, and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer as well as original live programming hosted by network personalities including Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield. Jim Sciutto will anchor live breaking news from CNN Max.

The move follows an earlier streaming misfire from CNN when Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of Max and CNN, last year terminated the network’s CNN+, which was slated to be a standalone subscription service. However, WBD executives have since merged HBO Max with Discovery Plus, creating Max, a mix of programming from the two services. The company is aiming to provide a diverse lineup of programming that can compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney Plus. With that in mind, WBD is planning to add live sports to the Max mix, probably shortly before the October MLB playoffs. The company owns TBS which has the rights to some MLB playoff games.

“As we laid out at our launch only a few months ago, our vision for Max is to be The One to Watch for all members of a household. We have the broadest and highest quality entertainment offering, and now will include world-leading news as a meaningful addition for all Max subscribers, at no extra charge,” JB Perrette, CEO and President for WBD’s Global Streaming and Games division, said in a press release. “CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV. This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

