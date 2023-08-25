By The TV Answer Man team

Max is scheduled to remove 110 movies from its streaming lineup on August 31. Here are the five you should check out before they leave, in our humble opinion.

Bullitt (1968)

This gripping crime thriller directed by Peter Yates stars Steve McQueen as the super-cool police lieutenant Frank Bullitt who’s assigned to protect a witness in a Mafia case. The operation goes south when the witness is murdered, triggering a high-speed pursuit unlike any you’ve ever seen. The film’s iconic Mustang car chase is still the best ever put on film.

Airplane! (1980)

Airplane! is a comedic masterpiece that takes off with relentless hilarity and never loses altitude. This zany parody of disaster films flawlessly navigates a whirlwind of gags, puns, and visual comedy, offering a relentless barrage of jokes that hit with pinpoint precision. The film’s ingenious wordplay, slapstick antics, and deadpan performances create an uproarious atmosphere that remains unmatched in the realm of cinematic comedy. The motley cast includes Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (!), Robert Hays and Julie Hagerty.

Dunkirk (2017)

Director Christopher Nolan’s gripping retelling of the evacuation of British forces from Dunkirk during World War II is a masterclass in tension and storytelling. With its innovative narrative structure, breathtaking visuals, and Hans Zimmer’s haunting score, Dunkirk creates an immersive experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon is a gripping action film that masterfully blends heart-pounding excitement with compelling character dynamics. Mel Gibson and Danny Glover’s chemistry as the mismatched duo of a volatile cop and a wise family man brings humor and depth to the story, while the adrenaline-fueled sequences and intense plot keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Richard Donner’s skillful direction and the film’s iconic soundtrack contribute to its status as a classic in the buddy cop genre, delivering both thrills and a touch of poignancy that make it a must-watch for action movie enthusiasts. (The three sequels are also leaving on August 31.)

The Accused (1988)

The Accused, directed by Jonathan Kaplan, is a riveting and impactful legal drama that tackles difficult themes of sexual assault and justice. Jodie Foster delivers an exceptional performance as Sarah Tobias, a young woman who becomes the victim of a brutal gang rape, and her portrayal of both vulnerability and strength is both heart-wrenching and powerful.

Here is the complete list of movies that will be leaving Max on August 31:

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

93 Queen (2018)

A Vigilante (2019)

Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

Anger Management (2003)

Basic (2003)

Best of Enemies (2015)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Brokedown Palace (1999)

Bullitt (1968)

Cobra (1986)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dunkirk (2017)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1986)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Going in Style (1979)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Heist (2015)

Hellboy (2004)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Hunter Killer (2018)

I Am Love (2009)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iris (2015)

Jackson (2016)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Just Cause (1995)

King Kong (1933)

Lemon (2017)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Make Your Move (2003)

Miss March (2009)

Miss Sloane (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

My Bodyguard (1980)

My Week with Marilyn (2011)

Netizens (2018)

Never Grow Old (2019)

Norma Rae (1979)

Outrage (2009)

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Paparazzi (2004)

Ready Player One (2018)

Results (2015)

Robin Hood (1991)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

RocknRolla (2008)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

School Life (2017)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepers (1996)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Squidbillies (2004)

Tangerine (2015)

Taxi (2004)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Accused (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Crazies (2010)

The Pick-Up Artist (1987)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Sentinel (2006)

The War of the Roses (1989)

TMNT (2007)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Whip It (2009)

White God (2015)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014)

Wild (2014)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Woman Walks Ahead (2017)

Yogi Bear (2010)

