

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am thinking of subscribing to YouTube TV and cutting our cable service. My question is do you need to get the NFL Sunday Ticket to get the NFL RedZone channel? I see that the RedZone is in the more expensive Ticket package, but I don’t want that. I just want the RedZone. Can you help? — Carrie, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Carrie, YouTube TV offers two versions of the NFL Sunday Ticket. The base plan, which includes the out-of-market regular season Sunday afternoon games but not the NFL RedZone channel, now costs $299. ($50 discount from the regular price). The bundled plan, which includes the games and the RedZone, now costs $339 ($50 discount). Those are steep prices although YouTube recently allowed new subscribers to pay in four monthly installments. And the $339 fee to get the RedZone with the live games is particularly daunting, especially when you factor in that you must maintain the $72.99 a month YouTube TV subscription during the season. (YouTube Primetime Channels sells two Ticket packages without need of the YouTube TV sub but the plans cost $100 more.)

Click Amazon: See the latest 4K TV discounts!

So what if you just want the RedZone on Sunday? Is there a way to watch it without paying for the Ticket? Answer: Yes. In fact, there are two ways. 1. YouTube TV includes the NFL RedZone, which provides live look-ins at different NFL games on Sunday afternoons, in its Sports Plus $10.99 a month add-on plan. Sports Plus includes the following channels:

beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS XTRA

Billiard TV

FOX Soccer Plus

MAVTV Motorsports Network

NFL RedZone

Outside

PlayersTV

PokerGO+

SportsGrid

Stadium

FanDuel TV

VSiN

Fight Network

Impact Wrestling

You can add the Sports Plus plan to your base $72.99 monthly YouTube TV sub and watch the RedZone. The second way to watch the RedZone without the Ticket is to subscribe to the NFL Plus Premium plan for $14.99 a month. It includes the RedZone channel and several other NFL-related features. You can read this article for more details.

Carrie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...