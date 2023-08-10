

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman



The NFL has added the NFL RedZone channel to its NFL Plus Premium plan and made most of the service’s features available on TV as well as mobile and computers. The Premium plan, which now costs $14.99 a month (up from $9.99 a month last year), also includes the NFL Network, live out-of-market pre-season games, live game audio, NFL Films content and full and condensed game replays.

The base NFL Plus plan, which now costs $6.99 a month (up from $4.99 a month last season in NFL Plus’ first year), includes live local, primetime regular season and post-season games on mobile devices and the PC while the NFL Network, live out-of-market pre-season games, live game audio and NFL Films content will now be available on TV, mobile and computers. NFL Plus Premium will also provide live local and primetime regular season games as well as postseason games on mobile and computers.

Both plans include seven-day free trials. The NFL Plus base plan costs $39.99 for the entire season while the Premium edition is $79.99 for the entire season. The yearly prices are the same as last year.

For the last few seasons, the NFL sold a separate version of the NFL RedZone channel on its app for $34.99 for the season. However, it could only be viewed on mobile devices which undoubtedly diminished demand. Now it will be available on TVs as part of NFL Premium Plus which could help drive subs to the league’s streaming service.

