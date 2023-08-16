

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, the Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is too expensive and even worse, they make you pay up front. Why can’t they do what DIRECTV did and let you make monthly payments so you don’t go broke just trying to watch football? Come on, YouTube. We aren’t all rich, you know. — Dave, Pasadena, California.

Dave, you’re right. DIRECTV, which carried the Sunday Ticket exclusively for 28 seasons, allowed subscribers to the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games to pay the Ticket’s price in four monthly installments. This was a nice feature for fans who live paycheck to paycheck. With the Ticket’s price starting at around $300 for the entire season, some fans simply couldn’t afford to pay so much upfront.

YouTube’s decision to not offer a monthly option has been a bone of contention for fans since the streamer began selling the Ticket last April. But I have good news for you. Google, which owns YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, which are selling the Ticket subs, has just added a monthly installment plan in most locations. That means you could order the base Sunday Ticket plan through YouTube TV for $299, but only pay $74.75 today. Then, over the next three months, you would pay $74.75 three more times.

However, there are two important aspects of this monthly installment plan. First, if you order the Sunday Ticket, you are committing to the full price. There are no refunds or do-overs. Your credit card will be charged for all four monthly installments no matter what.

Second, Google says the monthly installment plan is not available in seven states because of local laws. The states are: Nevada, Georgia, New York, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee and New Jersey. Your location is determined by your address in your Google Payments profile. Subscribers in the seven states will only have the option to pay for the Sunday Ticket with a single payment.

Dave, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

