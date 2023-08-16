

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Earlier today, we reported that YouTube has finally allowed NFL Sunday Ticket customers to pay for their subscription in monthly payments. Now the company has announced that more Sunday Ticket features are coming that fans have been clamoring for since the 2023 Ticket went on sale last April at YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

At the company blog, YouTube’s Courtney Lessard, the company’s group product manager for the Sunday Ticket, said YouTube will finally introduce a Ticket student plan in the next week which presumably will offer the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games at a discount. (The Ticket plans now start at $299.) Fans have been calling for a student discount for months, particularly since DIRECTV offered one for years when it had the exclusive rights to the Ticket.

“We will be introducing student plans on YouTube for NFL Sunday Ticket within the next week. For eligible students who love football, keep an eye out here to learn when and how to sign up. Just in time for the new school year,” Lessard writes.

Lessard also said that YouTube’s multi-view feature will include local NFL games with the out-of-market Sunday Ticket games on YouTube TV, which The TV Answer Man first reported last week. (Multiview displays up to four games on one screen at the same time.) And if you subscribe to the Ticket bundle which includes the NFL RedZone channel, your multi-view option will include both out-of-market games and the RedZone whether you’re watching on YouTube and YouTube TV.

YouTube also will have live chats and polls on the Ticket on the first Sunday as well as the service’s ‘Key Plays’ feature. Finally, YouTube will offer real-time highlights from every single NFL game in the Shorts player as the game is happening. “Highlights that appear in viewers’ Shorts feeds on Sunday afternoon will include a red ‘Live’ ring around the NFL channel avatar. Clicking on the ring directs viewers seamlessly to the Live tab on the NFL channel, where subscribers can easily select which NFL Sunday Ticket game they want to watch on YouTube,” Lessard writes.

