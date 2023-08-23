

TV Answer Man, has YouTube said what the NFL Sunday Ticket student price will be yet? Very interested in getting it for my son in college. I hope the price is right. — Peter, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Peter, YouTube just revealed its student discount for the NFL Sunday Ticket and I think you’ll like it. Eligible students can purchase the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games for $109 on YouTube Primetime Channels. If they want to include the NFLRedZone channel, the price will be $10 more. The $109 price is $190 less than what YouTube TV is now charging for its base Ticket plan and that requires a $72.99 a month YouTube TV subscription. The Ticket base plan on YouTube Primetime Channels, which does not require a separate YouTube TV subscription, now costs $399, which is $290 more than the student discount price.

Last year, the university price on DIRECTV was $120 for the entire season, which was $173 lower than the regular base price.

YouTube says on its Sunday Ticket support page that student plans do not include family sharing and only include one signed-in device and one concurrent stream at a time. To sign up for the Sunday Ticket student plan, you must be 18 years of age or older; be enrolled as a student at an accredited college or university; and be verified as a student by SheerID. For help with the verification process, you can contact SheerID or review their FAQs. While you do not need to be enrolled at a U.S. institution to be eligible, you must be located in the U.S. to watch and purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. Here are the details on how to subscribe to the Ticket via the student plan:

1. From your computer or mobile browser, go to youtube.com;

2. Sign in with your Google Account;

3. Go to the NFL channel page at youtube.com/nfl and select Get NFL Sunday Ticket;

4. Below the NFL Sunday Ticket package options, select Eligible students can save with a student plan;

5. Eligible students who’ve already verified their student status with SheerID will see NFL Sunday Ticket at its discounted price. Choose whether to include NFL RedZone with NFL Sunday Ticket and proceed to complete your purchase.

Students who have never verified their student status and those who’ve not verified in the last 11 months will be required to instantly verify their student status.

To start the student verification, Select Continue and enter your full name, email, date of birth, and student info, including the country or region where your institution is located and your institution’s name. Then, select Verify My Student Status.

Instantly verified students will see a “Success!” message before proceeding to check out. You can then choose whether to include NFL RedZone with the NFL Sunday Ticket and proceed to complete your purchase.

If SheerID cannot instantly verify your student status, they’ll request you upload additional documents to show proof of enrollment, such as a school ID card with an expiration date, a class schedule, or a tuition receipt. Once you’ve uploaded your proof of enrollment, SheerID will review your submission. U.S. students can expect a decision on their eligibility via email within 20 minutes. For students verifying enrollment at non-U.S. institutions, an email notification may take up to 48 hours.

From the email verifying your student status, select Continue to return to youtube.com and then choose whether to include NFL RedZone with NFL Sunday Ticket and proceed to complete your purchase.

If your student status cannot be verified, SheerID may contact you. Once you’ve completed your purchase, YouTube will email you a receipt.

Peter, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

