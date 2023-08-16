By The TV Answer Man team

DIRECTV Stream has added SportsGrid to its lineup. The channel is a streaming network dedicated to sports betting with original programming featuring analysts who offer their opinions on what to bet and how. The channel is on DIRECTV Stream’s channel 4105 at the bottom of its on-screen guide. (SportsGrid also has a live stream of its channel at its web site and on its mobile app.)

The SportsGrid addition continues DIRECTV Stream’s effort to establish itself as a sports-0riented live streaming service. DIRECTV Stream offers more regional sports networks than any other live streaming service and recently added the NFL Network and NFL RedZone to its lineup.

The streamer also now has the Sports Pack, which has been available for years on DIRECTV’s satellite service. The package, which includes more than 40 sports channels, costs $14.99 a month. You can order it by going to your account page at directv.com, clicking on Manage My TV Package, and then scrolling down to Add-Ons. Then a Sports box will display with an order button and a link to more information about the Sports Pack.

The Sports Pack also includes out-of-market programming from more than 30 regional sports networks including the Bally Sports nets, the AT&T-named RSNs, the NBC Sports channels, Yes Network, Marquee Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and MASN, among others. The programming includes studio shows, documentaries, and live sporting events that are not blacked out. Live sports from the professional sports leagues such as MLB, NHL and NBA are blacked out on Sports Pack unless you live in a market where the teams are based.

