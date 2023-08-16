

TV Answer Man, do you know if DIRECTV can show the Sunday Ticket in bars in Canada? I will be visiting there soon and I just learned that you can’t watch the Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV in Canada. — Vince, town withheld.

Vince, that’s a good question. As you may know, DAZN, the streaming service, has the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket games in Canada. The Ticket is part of the overall DAZN subscription which costs $24.99 CAD per month or $199.99 a year CAD. The sub also includes NFL Game Pass which has other regular season NFL games including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. Not a bad deal.

But with DAZN running the Sunday Ticket show in Canada, that precludes you from using your U.S. YouTube TV subscription to watch the games unless you used a VPN (Virtual Private Network.) The VPN would disguise your Canadian location to make it look like you were still in the United States. Then, you could watch the Ticket via YouTube TV as you would here.

But if that’s not your cup of tea, what if you were drinking a glass of ale instead in a local Canadian bar? Could the bar subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket via DIRECTV’s business service to show the games to its patrons? (DIRECTV licensed the commercial rights to the Ticket in an agreement with EverPass Media, which now holds the rights via an agreement with the National Football League.)

I asked a DIRECTV spokesman this week if the company can provide the Ticket to Canadian bars. The answer: No. The EverPass deal is for the United States only.

However, Bell Canada does provide the Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants in Canada.

Sorry, Vince. But happy viewing and stay safe!

