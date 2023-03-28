

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if DIRECTV will have the Boston Red Sox games in 4K on NESN? They had some 4K Bruins and Sox in 4K on NESN and then all of sudden they were gone. What happened and has the problem been fixed? Opening day is this week!! — Neal, Worcester, Massachusetts

Neal, I sense your frustration and it is warranted. DIRECTV last season aired Boston Red Sox home games in 4K and began showing Boston Bruins home games in the format when the NHL season began last fall. But DIRECTV’s 4K broadcasts from NESN suddenly stopped early this year without explanation from either the regional sports channel or the satcaster.

A few weeks ago, I asked a DIRECTV spokesman (several times) why the NESN 4K broadcasts were no longer airing on the satellite TV service. The spokesman confirmed that they stopped but never provided an explanation as to why they had or if they would come back despite repeated inquiries.

But the good news here is that they are back. In fact, DIRECTV will show the Sox’s home opener (channel 105) on Thursday (March 30) against the Baltimore Orioles at 2 p.m. ET in 4K. Later that night, the satcaster’s channel 105 will offer the Bruins at home in 4K when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

You can watch the Boston games in 4K on DIRECTV if you have a Choice plan or above and live in the Red Sox or Bruins’ TV territory. You can also see the Red Sox in 4K if you live outside the Red Sox’ territory if you subscribe to the MLB Extra Innings package.

NESN also provides 4K coverage of Sox and Bruins home games on the NESN 360 app. NESN 360 users can watch home games in 4K HDR via direct subscription ($29.99 a month) or by authenticating with their TV provider on an iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Google TV.

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

