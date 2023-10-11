

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know of any free previews that DIRECTV will have this month? Particularly subscription channels like HBO. Anything like that? — Sherry, Boulder, Colorado.

Sherry, DIRECTV’s satellite service, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse will all hold a free preview of MGM+ from tomorrow (October 12) through Sunday (October 15.) MGM+ is the new name for Epix, the premium programmer available on cable and satellite, and as a separate streaming unit. The free shows will include new episodes of Billy the Kid, the MGM+ original series about the legendary 1880s gunfighter with Tom Blyth in the title role. Other free titles airing during the preview of MGM+ will include The Winter King, From, NFL Icons, Godfather of Harlem and A Spy Among Friends, The Passenger, My Life As a Rolling Stone as well as recent theatrical movies such as Top Gun: Maverick, Smile and Orphan: First Kill.

On DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, the MGM+ networks will air on channels 558 to 560. On U-verse, they will air on channels 892/1891, 892/1892, 893/1893, 1894, and 896.

By the way, why did Epix change its name? In this reporter’s view, the name Epix never meant much to the average consumer. It was supposed to be a cross between pix and epic, but I don’t think many people caught the connection. MGM, however, has been known as a studio and entertainment brand for decades.

MGM+’s streaming service costs $5.99 a month but you can get a seven-day free trial here.

Sherry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

