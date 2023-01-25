TV Answer Man, DIRECTV needs to bring back Newsmax! We love that channel because it provides the news WE believe in. Do you know how we can still watch it without paying extra money? I don’t want to have to subscribe to another TV service. — Teresa, Port Republic, Maryland.

Terry, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse all lost Newsmax last night when the companies could not reach a new carriage agreement. Newsmax claims that DIRECTV is exhibiting liberal bias, but the TV provider says the conservative news channel is simply asking for too much money to carry it. (You can read more about the dispute here.)

Regardless of who’s right, there are ways to continue watching Newsmax without subscribing to a different pay TV service.

Newsmax is available for free on the following streaming devices/services:

Roku

YouTube Live

Xumo

Pluto TV

Samsung TV+

Amazon Fire TV

Chromecast

Apple TV

Android TV

Tivo+

You can also download the Newsmax app on Apple devices (iPad, iPhone) and Android smartphones.

If you are interested in switching TV services, Newsmax is still available on other cable and satellite providers. Here’s a list.

Teresa, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

