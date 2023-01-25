DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse last night lost the conservative news channel, Newsmax, in a carriage row and the reaction from Newsmax viewers and non-viewers is fast and furious. Twitter is already heavily populated with comments from both sides of the issue. For example, here are some tweets from Newsmax supporters who say DIRECTV is showing a liberal bias:

“1st O.A.N.N, Now Newsmax. I’ve had enough. All patriots, we need to cancel @ATT and @DIRECTV,” tweets @windyhillguy.

“I’ll be letting them go today as well.. if I can watch newsmax app for free as direct tv suggested.. why do I need direct TV..oh yeah..I don’t,” adds ‘hereforthelaughs.’

“Biased corporate decision!!!!,” writes Dan Shiner.

“@DIRECTV you can cancel OAN & Newsmax but we will still not watch @CNN @MSNBC @CBS @ABC narrative of destroying #USA #AmericaFirst start the layoffs how many people will cancel their accounts,” tweets Joe Hart.

I woke up today and Newsmax was gone I am ripping mad so as soon as Direct TV office opens up I will be canceling my subscription and as soon as I get out I will canceling my ATT account even though I still have a year on my account for my phone — Chris Verbiski (@cverbiski) January 25, 2023

Well!!

Directv took Newsmax off.

No Newsmax this morning on television.

So we will cancel Directv as soon as possible.

My husband even says we don't need any television.

😅 — Emily Lyann (@Emily800014621) January 25, 2023

@DIRECTV @NEWSMAX Wow, DirecTV, first you cancel OAN, now NewsMax while you keep CNN and their sucky ratings? It's time to cancel you! — Toodizzy4thiscrap (@toodizzytoday1) January 25, 2023

This is censorship! — BILL COBB (@BCOBB1925) January 25, 2023

So @DIRECTV really did cancel @NEWSMAX … Now I need to find another cable station cuz I don't want to watch @FoxNews or any other liberal garbage so-called news station. Anybody know any suggestions? — BrattsDailyB*tch (@callmebratt2) January 25, 2023

I dropped @directv years ago because of their agenda — Albear (@albear67) January 25, 2023

But some Twitter users are defending DIRECTV today, saying the company has a right to carry whatever it wants:

“A business made a business decision. Happens every day. It’s not illegal. If you disagree with it, find another TV provider. That too happens every day,” tweets ‘Swinny.’

“Newsmax wants DirecTV to pay to carry them. The problem is, their primetime audience averages 125k. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to 100% of U.S. households including our customers,” writes ‘Ladysnark.’

“Communism would be if the GOVERNMENT forced DirecTV to keep broadcasting Newsmax outside of their consent, or if the removal came from the government demanding it. Neither of those things are happening here,” writes ‘Cosmic Rewind.’

But it doesn’t. Directv is a private company. They can pick n choose who they want. We as consumers can choose not to pick them as a provider. 1A is about government restrictions. — DBlock (@drob778508) January 25, 2023

Exactly. This isn’t censorship. I can name 100 examples of things I can’t say or do when a private company is involved. If Newsmax, and to a lesser degree Fox News, didn’t advertise themselves as “news” as they spread serious disinformation then they wouldn’t have these issues. — Aaron Williams (@AWilliams850) January 25, 2023

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this dispute and report back here if anything significant changes.

