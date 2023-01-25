Amazon is now selling this Sony 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,298, which is 35 percent off the regular price of $1999.99.

The Sony TV, model XR55A80K, has a customer rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible 5 based on 354 reviews at Amazon.com.

“Wow, what can I say, it definitely earns the ‘Master’ title and although not a huge leap in regards to OLED technology, there’s an important key leap for a better overall visual experience, namely the brightness,” writes one verified purchaser. “It’s very much on par with LED with specular highlights that now punch through and with the advantage of pure black of OLED, we’re onto a new era of visual experience technology. An increase in colour volume can most definitely be seen with surprisingly positive results in older TV shows all without it looking oversaturated, being down to Sony’s amazing processing algorithms and decades of experience in TV/Film production and broadcasting; Sony being the only electronics company to be involved on both sides. 10 out of 10.”

The Sony OLED set has the following features:

* Cognitive Processor XR which is designed to understand how humans see the real world to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

* XR OLED Contrast Pro technology which is designed to bring greater realism and lifelike brightness.

* Dolby Vision 4K HDR.

* Input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.

* Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support.

* High-quality 4K UHD movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app, exclusively on select Sony TVs.

To learn more about this Sony TV deal, click here.

