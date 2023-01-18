TV Answer Man, I can’t keep track of all these new streaming plans and services. Now I hear about a new one called MGM+. What is that one? And how much does it cost? Is the programming lineup worth what the cost is? — Markie, Madison, Wisconsin.

Markie, I feel your pain. It seems like a new streaming service debuts every day. I report on the industry and it’s even difficult for me to keep track of them all.

However, this is a simple one to explain. MGM+ is the new name for Epix, the premium programmer available on cable and satellite, and as a separate streaming unit.

Why has the name changed? In this reporter’s view, the name Epix never meant much to the average consumer. It was supposed to be a cross between pix and epic, but I don’t think many people caught the connection. MGM, however, is known as a studio and entertainment brand for decades.

“MGM is one of the most iconic and beloved brands from the golden age of entertainment,” Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement. “This rebrand is a promise to existing and new viewers that MGM+ is the place to find television that reflects and celebrates the legacy of the iconic MGM brand – cinematic programming with sophisticated storytelling that entertains, delights, surprises, and transports. MGM is television for movie lovers.”

As for MGM+’s programming, the Epix lineup remains with such original shows as Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, War of the Worlds, and My Life As a Rolling Stone as well as recent theatrical movies such as Top Gun: Maverick, Smile and Orphan: First Kill.

MGM+ costs $5.99 a month but you can get a seven-day free trial here. In addition, Sling TV is now offering a free week through January 22.

Markie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

