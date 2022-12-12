U-verse is raising its TV package prices by $7-12 a month, effective January 22, 2023. In addition, the DIRECTV-managed U-verse will increase its Broadcast TV fee by $3 a month.

AT&T made the announcement today at the company’s web site. (AT&T owns 70 percent of DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, and U-verse after it sold 30 percent to the private equity firm, TPG, in 2021.) The communications firm blamed escalating programming costs and the rise in inflation for the new price increase.

“Due to increased programming costs, we’re adjusting the price of our video packages. Periodically, TV network owners increase the fees they charge AT&T for the right to broadcast their movies, shows, and sporting events. In addition, this year we have experienced higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers,” AT&T states.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

U-verse customers who get the U-basic, U-family, U-family All In, or U100 plans will see an increase of $7 a month next month.

Subscribers who get the following plans will see their monthly bills rise by $8 a month:

U200

U200 All In

U200 Latino

U200 Latino All In

U300

U300 All In

U300 Latino

U300 Latino All In

And subscribers who get the following packages will see an increase of $12 a month:

U400

U450

U450 All In

U450 Latino

U450 Latino All In

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

“We charge the Broadcast TV fee to provide access to local channel broadcast network programming like ABC, NBC, and CBS. It’s not included in your base package price, so you’ll see a separate line item on your bill. This fee isn’t imposed or required by federal, state, or local governments,” says the AT&T web site.

U-verse has been in existence for 16 years in select markets, but AT&T has scaled back its marketing efforts over the last several years. At the DIRECTV web site, it says U-verse is not taking new customers although existing ones continue to receive service.

There has been no word from DIRECTV on whether the satellite TV service or its live streaming sister service, DIRECTV Stream, will raise prices next month.

AT&T last year at this time announced that most U-verse TV packages would rise from $5 to $8 a month effective January 23, 2022.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

