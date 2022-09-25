DIRECTV today is again having technical issues with the streaming edition of the NFL Sunday Ticket, the third straight week the football offering has experienced streaming snafus.

Shortly after the 1 p.m. ET kickoff of today’s games, DIRECTV subscribers who use the streaming edition of the Ticket began posting complaints on social media sites. There seemed to be no issue with the satellite signal for the Ticket’s games.

“{The games are very spotty which makes it tough to watch. 3 weeks in a row…” tweeted ‘London Fletcher Stan.”

Are you f’ing kidding me @DIRECTV . How can this happen 3 weeks in a row?! What a scam. pic.twitter.com/jVKDkcnx8R — Michael Kascsak (@mk411) September 25, 2022

“There is no way you’re down AGAIN for the third week in the row. You have literally one job to do and can’t do it. Thank for ruining this season,” added ‘Becca F.’

The Ticket’s technical issues were so bad in weeks one and two of the 2022 season that DIRECTV had to issue refunds.

“Hi Joe, we know some customers can’t access NFL Sunday Ticket online or through the app. Our teams are working to resolve this,” DIRECTV’s Twitter customer service team tweeted today at 1:22 p.m. ET.

At 2 p.m. ET, the complaints continued to pile up on Twitter with DIRECTV’s customer service team requesting they enter the Direct Message room to communicate privately about their issues.

Hello, we don't want you to miss your favorite games. Please confirm if your NFL SUNDAY TICKET subscription is provided through DIRECTV Satellite or standalone service. Thank you. ^LuisaH — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 25, 2022

Despite the ongoing technical issues, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he believes the next Sunday Ticket contract will go to a streaming company. DIRECTV has said it does not plan to bid to renew its exclusive contract, which expires after the 2022 season.

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if anything significant changes.

