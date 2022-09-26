TV Answer Man, I have Comcast Xfinity and I like to watch the Orioles and Nationals games at home on MASN but sometimes I go on a weekend trip to our beach home and I can’t watch the games on MASN. Is there a way to watch the games on the MASN app with Comcast if we are away from home at our cabin? — Crystal, Arlington, Virginia.

Crystal, MASN, the TV home of the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles, last year began allowing pay TV subscribers to stream the channel, including live games, on an app (or the MASN web site) that can be used at your home or when you’re away. For example, if you were sitting at your neighborhood coffee shop, or your beach home, you could watch the Nats or O’s on the app using your phone or tablet.

Pay TV customers can use their user name and password to access the app which is available throughout MASN’s seven-state broadcast territory. (You need a subscription to MASN through your cable, satellite or live streaming service to access it.)

When the app launched last season, Comcast’s Xfinity TV service was not among the pay TV providers that were available on the app. The omission was glaring considering that Comcast is the largest cable TV operator in the area.

The two companies never explained why Comcast was not participating in the MASN app, but other large pay TV services such as DIRECTV, Verizon and Cox have been available on the app.

But I have good news for you, Crystal. MASN recently added Xfinity (Comcast) to its list of pay TV providers on the app, roughly 17 months after its launch.

Here’s a current list of the approved TV providers that now offer it:

Armstrong

Bay Country Communications

Breezeline

Co-Mo Connect

Cox

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Stream

Easton Velocity

Lumos Networks

Mediacom

Scout

Spectrum

Verizon FiOS

Xfinity

Of course, the bad news here is that there is less than two weeks left in the 2022 baseball season, but Comcast subscribers, you are ready for next year!

Crystal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

