If you’re paying $6.99 a month for AMC+, you might have to start paying more when the final episodes of Better Call Saul begin airing next month.

The streaming service costs $8.99 a month if you subscribe directly through its web site or app. However, it’s available for just $6.99 a month through participating TV providers such as Comcast, Sling TV, DIRECTV, Dish and YouTube TV.

But Comcast last week notified its subscribers that their price for AMC+ will increase from $6.99 a month to $8.99 a month on July 8 and Dish has alerted its customers that the price will rise from $6.99 a month to $7.99 a month on June 30.

AMC will air the first of the final six episodes of Better Call Saul on July 11 with the series final set for August 15. The Breaking Bad spinoff stars Bob Odenkirk as an ethically-challenged lawyer in New Mexico who gets entangled with the Mexican drug cartel.

AMC+, which includes ad-free programming from AMC, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited and The Walking Dead Universe channel, sometimes offers early access to shows such as Better Call Saul although it’s unclear if it will for the final episodes.

It’s also unclear if AMC+ will raise the standard $8.99 a month rate found on its web site and app prior to the final Better Call Saul episodes.

DIRECTV, YouTube TV and Sling TV, which have also charged just $6.99 a month for AMC+, still have that price at their web sites with no notification that it will soon increase as of this morning.

Roku, Apple TV and Amazon’s Prime Video already carry AMC+ for $8.99 a month.

