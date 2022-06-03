TV Answer Man, I’ve used a few streaming services and was thinking of getting DIRECTV Stream because it has our local regional sports channel, MASN, which has the Nationals and Orioles. But do you know if it has MLB TV because I follow the other teams with my fantasy baseball league. Or maybe the Extra Innings plan? — Mike, North Beach, Maryland.

Mike, before I answer, a little background on DIRECTV Stream for readers who are not familiar with it.

DIRECTV Stream, as opposed to DIRECTV, the satellite TV service, is a multi-channel, live streaming service that offers packages starting at $69.99 a month. (The service is now running a promotional offer with $15 off each of the first two months.)

While DIRECTV Stream is intended to be an alternative to DIRECTV, there are some major differences. For example, Stream does not require a contract to sign up while DIRECTV has a two-year agreement requirement.

But the streamer does not have as many channels as its satcaster sister nor does it have the NFL Sunday Ticket or other sports packages including MLB Extra Innings. (In fact, no live streaming service has MLB Extra Innings; it’s a package designed specifically for cable, satellite and telco TV services.)

DIRECTV Stream also does not carry MLB.TV, the league’s online plan for out-of-market games. YouTube TV, a DIRECTV Stream rival, does carry MLB.TV as a separate add-on so take note if a baseball package is important to you. YouTube includes the MLB TV games in its guide which is very convenient.

But also note that if you subscribe to DIRECTV Stream, you could still subscribe separately to MLB TV. But you would need to watch the games on the MLB TV app, not the DIRECTV Stream app. (MLB TV’s current price for the 2022 season is $114.99.)

Last point: As you note, DIRECTV Stream does carry more regional sports networks than any other live streaming service, including MASN, the TV home of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.

Mike, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

