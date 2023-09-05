

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, is adding 142 new titles in September. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:

The AMC+ Shows

Max has partnered with AMC+ to provide seven AMC shows to the Max audience for two months. The list, which includes season one through seven of Fear the Walking Dead, season one of Dark Winds and all four seasons of Killing Eve, among others, is frankly more interesting than any of the new titles coming to HBO/Max in September. Considering that HBO and Max are supposed to be known for providing thought-provoking programming, that’s not a good thing. But at least Max subs have the AMC shows now. For two months, anyway.

CNN Max

Again, one of the more interesting things happening on Max this month is not a scripted program. It’s CNN, the news, folks. Yes, Warner Bros. Discovery on September 27 will add live newscasts and on-demand CNN programs to the Max offering. Live sports, possibly the MLB playoffs, is likely to come thereafter.

The Exorcist (1973)

The 50-year-old movie makes the list because it’s not available very often on streaming or premium cable channels. The horror film stars Linda Blair as a movie star’s daughter whose body is taken over by the Devil himself. (Or herself. Veteran actress Mercedes McCambridge did the voice of Satan). Directed by the recently departed William Friedkin, The Exorcist scared the bejesus out of moviegoers in the 70s and it still holds up today as a great film.

All in all, it’s a weak month for Max, but hopefully the rest of the fall will get more interesting. Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Max this month:

September 1

42 (2013)

A Cinderella Story (2004) A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+) Aliens in the Attic (2009) Anna (2019) Annabelle (2014) Annabelle Comes Home (2019) Annabelle: Creation (2017) Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+) Be Kind Rewind (2008) Blade (1998) Blade II (2002) Blade: Trinity (2004) Boyz n the Hood (1991) Bullet To The Head (2013) Carrie (1976) Carrie (2013) Cat People (1942) Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993) Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995) Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996) Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998) Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999) Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001) Class Action (1991) Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) Critters (1986) Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+) Date Night (2010) Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network) Doctor Sleep (2019) Drive Me Crazy (1999) Dutch (1991) Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) Fast Food Nation (2006) Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+) Fire in the Sky (1993) Firestorm (1998) Friday (1995) Friday the 13th (1980) Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985) Friday the 13th Part II (1981) Friday the 13th Part III (1982) Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+) Gangs of New York (2002) Georgia Rule (2007) Heartburn (1986) It (2017) It: Chapter Two (2019) Juice (1992) Just Like Heaven (2005) Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+) Little Shop of Horrors (1986) MI-5 (2015) Millennium (1989) Mommie Dearest (1981) Ordinary Love (2020) Out of the Furnace (2013) Philomena (2013) Post Grad (2009) Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network) Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+) Sabrina (1995) Scooby-Doo (2002) Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) She’s Funny That Way (2015) Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) Snitch (2013) Source Code (2011) Spy (2015) Sunset Strip (2000) Tears of the Sun (2003) The Curse of La Llorona (2019) The Exorcist (1973) The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) The Mask (1994) The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992) The Roads Not Taken (2020) THX 1138 (1971) Time After Time (1979) Unfaithfully Yours (1984) XXX (2002) XXX: State of the Union (2005) Released September 2

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023) Released September 4

Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV) Released September 5

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC) See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN) Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC) Released September 6

Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID) Max (2015) Released September 7

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel) Does Murder Sleep? (ID) Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel) Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel) Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel) Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network) Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel) Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network) Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel) Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel) My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel) The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel) Released September 8

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network) Released September 9

Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim) Released September 10

FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN) Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV) Released September 11

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network) The Faking Dead Released September 13

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original) Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network) Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network) Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network) Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network) Released September 14

No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV) Released September 15

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network) WB 100th Behind The Shield Released September 16

Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network) Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel) Released September 17

Building Roots (HGTV) Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network) Released September 18

Chico Virtual (2023) Double Cultura (2023) El Carrito (2023) Keep/Delete (2023) La Macana (2023) Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023) Un Pequeño Corte (2023) Released September 20

Naked Attraction Released September 21

American Sniper (2014)

Blippi Wonders, Season 3 Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel) Young Love (Max Original) Released September 22

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel) Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network) Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel) Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel) Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW) Released September 23

Paris Can Wait (2017) Released September 24

Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network) Released September 25

American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS) Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network) Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network) Released September 26

Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network) Savior Complex (HBO Original) Released September 27

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID) CNN Max will also make its debut today. See this article for more details. Released September 28

Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original) The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel) Released September 29

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN) Released September 30

Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)

