TV Answer Man, you are the man on Comcast and the free channels. What’s the free channel this week on Xfinity? Please update us. — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. The free programming this week comes from MagellanTV, an on demand service that specializes in science, history, true crime and nature documentaries such as Cosmic Vistas, Mind over Money, Wild Animal Orphans, Dangerous Borders: India/Pakistan, My Dad’s On Death Row, The Railway Murders, The Killer Nurse, and many more.

The channel, whose Video on Demand lineup will be available for free on Xfinity from Monday, September 4, through Sunday, September 10, normally costs $5.99 a month. ((They have a seven-day free trial.) To access the free Magellan TV titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

