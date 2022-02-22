TV Answer Man, I used to watch this channel on Pluto TV that had all these beautiful girls dancing on the beach and on beds. I loved that channel. Well, I fired up my Pluto TV apper the other day and there were no dancing girls!! What the Hell?!! Where did the dancing girls of Pluto TV go? Wherever they went, I am going there. Please help me! I need my dancing girls! — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, if you live in Las Vegas, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a dancing girl or three nearby. But the dancing girls of Pluto TV that you refer to were on a channel called Kaloopy. Or, to be more precise, the Kaloopy Eye Candy Channel.

But before I explain what happened to them, let me offer some background on Pluto TV and Kaloopy.

Pluto TV is an online service that has roughly 250 free channels. Yes, free. The lineup includes numerous sports, news and movie channels as well as specialty channels for such faves as Drew Barrymore, Baywatch, Cops, Star Trek, The Price Is Right, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Matlock, The Andy Griffith Show, Unsolved Mysteries, and Degrassi High, among others.

From 2015 to 2020, Pluto TV carried the Eye Candy Channel. Produced by a Southern California company called Kaloopy, the Eye Candy Channel features one video after another of a beautiful woman in various states of undress, dancing, jumping, and sometimes, rolling around a bed or beach in apparent imminent ecstasy.

But Pluto TV removed the Eye Candy Channel from its lineup two years ago. The streaming service never offered an explanation, although we asked. But Kaloopy posted a statement at its web site:

“As of April 14 (2020), Kaloopy will no longer be The Eye Candy Channel on Pluto TV. We enjoyed the last 5 years of running the content on the channel. As with all good things they must come to an end. We’re working on putting up the videos on many new platforms and will be announcing them in the coming weeks.”

So, is Kaloopy still alive? Did it find “many new platforms” to exhibit its wares?

Why yes it did. The Eye Candy Channel can now be found on a handful of other streaming services: Distro TV (free), Select TV (plans start at $3.99 a month), HeroGoTV (free), and Rad (free). The Kaloopy video collection can also be found on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing (and dancing) and stay safe!

