By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

Pluto TV, the ads-included free video streaming service, has launched a Super Bowl Classics channel which features the broadcasts of nearly every Super Bowl in the game’s 57-year existence. The channel will be available until February 21. (Every past Super Bowl broadcast will be streamed on the channel with the exception of Super Bowl I, II, & V.)

In addition to the Super Bowl broadcasts, the channel will offer Super Bowl-related specials and docu-series highlighting the game. These include ‘History of the Super Bowl’ which takes a look back at how the Super Bowl was invented. Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time, Greatest Super Bowl Finishes. and Ranking Every Super Bowl MVP Performance.

See more news and TV tech features at TVAnswerMan.com.

“Thanks to our incredible partners at the NFL, we have the opportunity to offer a window into NFL history and we know audiences will be thrilled, no matter what team they root for,” said Amy Kuessner, executive vice president of programming for Pluto TV. “The addition of ‘NFL Super Bowl Classics’ channel to Pluto TV’s lineup allows fans to discover and relive those unforgettable games and moments in one place- all for free.”

CBS, a sister company to Pluto, will broadcast this year’s Super Bowl on February 11 from Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas area. The game will pit the winners of Sunday’s conference championship games between the Chiefs and Ravens, and the Lions and the 49ers.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...