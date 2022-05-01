HBO Max today has added 72 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include the first three Underworld films starring Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans; North Dallas Forty, the 1979 comedy/drama starring Nick Nolte as a rebellious and aging wide receiver on a anal-retentive fictional team that’s very much like the Dallas Cowboys; The Big Sleep, the 1946 noir classic starring Humphrey Bogart as private investigator Philip Marlowe who’s hired to help a young woman resolve her gambling debts; Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the 1991 sci-fi sequel from director James Cameron in which Arnold Schwarzenegger magically returns to present-day Earth as a robotic good guy who must rescue John Connor (Edward Furlong) from the bad guys.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max.

47 Ronin

Assassins

At Close Range

An Autumn Afternoon

The Big Sleep

Back to School

Bottle Rocket

Calladita

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Child 44

Chungking Express

The Color Purple

Conan the Barbarian

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dodes ‘Ka-Den

Domino

Downhill

Dragnet Girl

Early Spring

Early Summer

The End of Summer

Equinox Flower

Eraser

Fallen Angels

Floating Weeds

Frida

The Fugitive

Furry Vengeance

Gang Related

Good Morning

Hard Rain

Hart’s War

High and Low

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius

Julie

Killers

Language Lessons

Love and Baseball

The Machine That Kills Bad People

Masters of the Universe

The Missing

The New Guy

North Dallas Forty

Not Easily Broken

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poseidon

Red Beard

Ringo and His Golden Pistol

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

The Sapphires

Sense and Sensibility

Sliding Doors

St. Elmo’s Fire

The Stepford Wives

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tokyo Twilight

Top Secret!

Transporter 3

Unbroken

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Welcome to the Dollhouse

W.E., 2011

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

You, Me and Dupree

Young Adult

Zathura: A Space Adventure

