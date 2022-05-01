Peacock today has added 86 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include four Die Hard films with Bruce Willis as the smirking New York cop combatting evil forces of various varieties; Slap Shot, the 1977 comedy/drama starring Paul Newman as the cutthroat coach of a lowly minor league hockey team who will do anything to keep his team from folding; five Twilight movies starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as a vampire and vampirette; Con Air, the 1997 action/adventure film starring Nicolas Cage as a recently paroled Army Ranger who must foil a lethal attack by a band of master criminals; and Tombstone, the 1993 western starring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’ Holliday.

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Peacock:

3 Going on 30, 2004

About a Boy, 2002

The American, 2010

American Gangster, 2007

Armageddon, 1998

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008

The Best Man, 1999

The Blues Brothers, 1980

Bride Wars, 2009

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cat’s Eye, 1985

Con Air, 1997

Constantine, 2005

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Creepshow, 1982

Dark Waters, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Disaster Movie, 2008

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998

Flipper, 1996

Head Over Heels, 2001

Housesitter, 1992

Independence Day, 1996

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Jarhead, 2005

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

Just Wright, 2010

The Land Before Time, 1988

Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016

Land of the Lost, 2009

Last Knights, 2015

Leatherheads, 2008

Little Rascals, 1994

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

Madagascar, 2005

Man on a Ledge, 2012

Midway, 1976

Milk, 2008

The Namesake, 2006

Needful Things, 1993

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989

The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019

Public Enemies, 2009

Ray, 2004

Red Rock West, 1992

Resident Evil, 2002

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017

Rumble Fish, 1983

The Rundown, 2003

Schindler’s List, 1993

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sicario, 2015

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003

Slap Shot, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980

Snatch, 2000

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999

Tombstone, 1993

The Transporter, 2002

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

