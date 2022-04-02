FuboTV is alerting existing subscribers of its base $64.99 monthly Starter plan that their price will increase to $69.99 a month, effective May 1. The new rate will be pro rated on subscriber bills during May.

The move follows the live streamer’s decision earlier this week to raise the monthly base price from $64.99 to $69.99 for new customers.

FuboTV’s $69.99 entry price for all customers is the same as the regular base price for rivals DIRECTV Stream and Hulu Live. YouTube TV’s base price is $64.99 a month while Sling TV’s entry point is $35 a month. (Sling’s packages include roughly half the channels available in the plans of the other four streamers.)

“It is always our mission to provide you with a leading package of premium sports, news and entertainment content, plus innovative product features, while providing value and keeping costs low for our subscribers,” reads an e-mail from FuboTV to subscribers of the $64.99 Starter plan. “In the spirit of that mission, we no longer offer your current plan and will be migrating you to our value-packed Fubo Pro plan.”

The FuboTV Pro plan has roughly 110 channels and more than 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space as well as the capacity for 10 accounts per household to watch at the same time. The Starter plan had around 100 channels and less DVR space and account sharing.

